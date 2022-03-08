HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige on Tuesday announced that the statewide indoor mask mandate will end at 11:59 p.m. on March 25, letting it expire with his emergency proclamation.

While COVID-19 cases are down, the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) recommends kupuna, those who are immunocompromised and at high risk of serious illness to continue wearing masks for their protection. The DOH also recommends indoor masks in crowded settings and public areas.

Since April 2020, Hawaii has required face masks to be worn indoors and outdoors, with the latter requirement ending on May 25, 2021.

“Right now, hospitalizations are trending down, case counts are falling, and we are betting at treating people who are infected with the virus,” Ige said on Tuesday. “Booster shots are saving lives, and the CDC rates the state’s COVID-19 community level as low all across the state.”

The governor added that while this is promising, the state has seen progress wiped out by a delta or omicron variant. If coronavirus cases surge again, Ige said he plans to reinstitute the mask policy.

Last week, the governor announced that he would let the Safe Travels Hawaii program expire on March 25 for domestic Trans-Pacific travelers. Hawaii is the last state in the nation to have a mask mandate in place.

“I do think that the CDC does continue to recommend mask wearing for different individuals,” Ige said on March 1. “We also are working with our public schools. We do recognize that we’re coming up to spring break and we anticipate that there will be changes and people traveling that will introduce increasing virus activity in the public school setting.”

On Tuesday, March 8, the Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) announced outdoor masking at its public schools and facilities will be optional for students, faculty and staff beginning March 9. However, indoor masking will continue to be required.

In his last news conference, Ige said he was looking out for the overall community when it comes to masks.

“When we just look at the proclamation ending on the 25th and what would occur after that, all I’m saying is that we do know that the mask mandate works, and we’ll continue to have the indoor mask mandate,” Ige said. “We’re ensuring that our schools can remain open for in-person learning.”

On Tuesday, the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) is expected to make a decision on when it will be appropriate to drop the mask requirement.