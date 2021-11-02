Gov. David Ige announces 2 major changes for Hawaii’s restaurants, bars and gyms

People sit at the bar at Rob’s Good Times Grill in Lihue, Hawaii on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The rural island of Kauai in Hawaii is one of the world’s most sought-after vacation destinations, but it has been nearly impossible to visit for most of the past year because of quarantine and other coronavirus restrictions. Rob Silverman, the owner of Rob’s Good Times Grill, says he was able to pivot to takeout and eventually in-house service focused on locals after the pandemic hit. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige on Tuesday announced additional easing of COVID-19 mitigation measures for restaurants, bars, gyms and other social establishments.

Effective Nov. 12, two major changes will take place, per the governor’s latest executive order:

Outdoor activity at restaurants, bars, gyms and other social establishments will no longer be subject to these restrictions. Indoor capacity for these establishments is set at 50% unless the county implements a policy requiring vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours in which case there will be no capacity limits.

Indoor activities at these establishments must still require patrons to remain seated with their party and maintain at least six feet of distance; patrons must also wear masks except when eating or drinking.

“We are looking at ways we can relax restrictions in a safe way that doesn’t feed a surge in the cases,” Ige said. “We definitely want to do it in a thoughtful way. We are concerned because we continue to get positive cases and clusters in restaurants and eating establishments.”

Ige’s emergency order remains in effect until Nov. 30. His announcement comes one day before indoor and outdoor managed events on Oahu can operate at 100% capacity.

During a news conference last week, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a phased reopening plan that lifts COVID gathering restrictions for indoor and outdoor managed events on Oahu, including seated entertainment, interactive events and road races.

“On a going forward basis, we still have our public safety, our public health, as top of mind, but the time has come. The time has come for us to move forward,” Blangiardi said on Oct. 27.

The mayor has been in talks with the governor to lift restrictions for Oahu’s restaurants, bars and gyms that fall under Ige’s emergency proclamation. It’s unclear when indoor social distancing rules will change.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association (HRA) polled restaurant owners on the impact of the delta variant and found results were worse than expected. Results showed that in September and October 2021, 80% of restaurants that were surveyed saw their revenue drop by 30% or more, and 37% have lost over half of their revenue.

The restaurant industry has also been losing staff. The survey found 19% of restaurants said they lost 30% of their workers. Restaurant owners said their employees moved to the mainland where businesses were open, and others did not want to get the COVID vaccine or take a weekly test.

The changes for managed events effective Nov. 3 — and for the second phase effective Nov. 24 — as part of the Safe Access Oahu extension will be in effect through Christmas Day. Blangiardi will then reevaluate.