Gov. approves different travel rules for Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Be prepared to follow different rules when you travel to different neighbor islands. The governor has approved additional safeguards for Kauai, Maui and the Big Island. Governor David Ige confirms the pre-travel testing program will be implemented in all counties starting Oct. 15.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

So what about the proposals from Hawaii Island, Maui and Kauai that impact arriving travelers?

“Kauai County has established a voluntary testing program on day three after arrival, and Maui County also established a voluntary post-arrival testing program. Hawaii Island will require an antigen test for all arriving trans-pacific travelers who are participating in the pre-travel testing program,” said the Governor.

Hawaii County officials say the tests will be administered at all three Big Island airports. The County will cover the cost of the tests using federal CARES Act funding. If you test positive, you will be required to take the gold standard PCR test and quarantine until the result comes back. All of this will be done at the airports.

“The truth of the matter is, we knew that once they leave, leave the airport, it will be a almost an impossible task to ensure that we can get all of them to take the test and to get the test to go to them,” said Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim.

We learned the 14-day mandatory quarantine has been extended until the end of November for all incoming travelers who did not test negative in the pre-travel program. Inter-island quarantine for travelers arriving in Kauai, Hawaii Island and Maui remains in place. But Maui and Kauai have agreed to do the pre-travel testing program for inter-island travelers to avoid quarantine.

“As far as I know, we require a 72-hour negative PCR tests, if you’re coming to Maui County from Oahu, from Kauai, or from Hawaii County,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino.

Mayor Kim says they are working on a plan for inter-island travel, but says addressing passengers from out-of-state was priority.

“We hope to get ours done by the end of this month,” said Mayor Kim.

Latest Stories on KHON2