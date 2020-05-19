Gov approves color coded guidelines for recovery

The state is moving forward with a color coded system of guidelines on reopening the economy. And how to respond if there’s another surge of COVID-19 cases.

The guidelines address the different threat levels. But a more detailed strategy for 18 different sectors of the economy is not ready. Alan Oshima, the economic navigator, says those are still being put together by the businesses themselves.

The House Select Committee on COVID-19 heard more details of the color coded alert system from HMSA President Dr. Mark Mugiishi. Red means “Stay at Home,” so only essential services can be open. Orange means “Safer at Home,” low risk businesses can open. Yellow means “Act with Care,” which the governor just announced, is the phase we are in, means medium risk activities and services can resume. And green signals “Recovery,” so all businesses and activities can resume, including those considered high risk.

A lot will be determined by the number of new cases popping up and how the healthcare system is able to handle them. Mugiishi has also set a goal for the state to do up to 5-thousand tests per day, and to have 500 contact tracers trained by the end of the month, and he believes the health department is on track.

“We’re very excited to know that they are increasing their capacity now the agreements that they have made with the school of nursing that’s just great,” said Mugiishi.

As to specific reopening guidelines for the different sectors of the economy, Oshima says those are still being finalized.

“We learned however that some of the sectors are establishing their own and we’re just assisting, which is great. Some sectors need input from state agencies like the department of health and the DCCA, depending on their level of certification,” he said.