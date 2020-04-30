Live Now
Gov. announces new PUA set up, a way for the self-employed to file for unemployment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The governor announced Wednesday, April 29, that the state finally has a way independent contractors and those who are self-employed can file for unemployment.

Usually, folks who fall into those categories don’t qualify for unemployment so the state didn’t have the system set up for them to file.

But now they do.

Officials are calling it the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA. This system allows people to apply online.

Gov. Ige: “This is a new program with new requirements that had to be put into place by the State,” said Gov. David Ige. “This was a difficult process and Hawaii was one of the very first states nationwide to bring it online at this time.”

PUA is funded by the CARES Act.

To apply, click here.

