Give Kauai Hope program raises over $50,000 for Garden Isle businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) – When COVID-19 started to make an impact on the Garden Isle, CG Custom Prints decided to make an even bigger impact on the community with their Give Kauai Hope program.

“So it’s been amazing,” said Donovan Claytor, Owner of CG Custom Prints. “We actually had about 250 businesses sign up for the program and we raised over $50,000 that went directly back to Kauai small businesses.”

Over 5,000 shirts were made and the program received support nationwide.

“We shipped a shirt to every state in the United States. It was pretty amazing you know. Shirts going to New York, Maine, all the way across the United States. It’s pretty amazing that people heard about Give Kauai hope somehow,” said Claytor.

Shirts sold for $25 each with all proceeds donated to the company on the shirt. One of those businesses was family-owned and operated, Hanalei Spirits.

“We were making hand sanitizer for donations and sales for our community, so we had a huge propane bill,” said Vindi Wells owner of Hanalei Spirits. “So we were kind of scratching our heads like ‘how are we going to, cause there’s no money coming in without and tourist, restaurants, bars anything.'”

With the funds from the program, the Kauai distillery was able to keep their doors open and their spirits high.

“It motivated us in a small way and hopefully it motivated others to say ‘yeah, let’s not shutdown, let’s keep going and let’s get creative,'” said Wells.

CG Customs prints says there’s more projects in the works to continue supporting Kauai small businesses.

