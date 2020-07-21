HONOLULU (KHON2) – Due to COVID-19, The Girls Scouts of Hawaii will be hosting virtual recruiting events.
Its Make New Friends series will be held next month on Fridays from 5 to 5:30 in the afternoon, for girls entering kindergarten this fall.
The Girl Scouts of Hawaii Animal Dance Party is on August 15 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and is aimed towards girls in kindergarten to 3rd grade.
The Girl Scouts’ Robot Building Party is on August 22 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and also is for girls in kindergarten to 3rd grade.
Visit the Girl Scouts of Hawaii’s website at www.gshawaii.org to learn more.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Iolani Inc. launches Aloha for Aloha giving campaign
- Big West Conference will make decision regarding fall sports by the start of August
- Kauai Humane Society receives grant for senior dogs
- Girl Scouts of Hawaii hosting virtual recruiting events
- Kauai police identify victim of single motorcycle crash