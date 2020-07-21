Girl Scouts of Hawaii hosting virtual recruiting events

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Due to COVID-19, The Girls Scouts of Hawaii will be hosting virtual recruiting events.

Its Make New Friends series will be held next month on Fridays from 5 to 5:30 in the afternoon, for girls entering kindergarten this fall.

The Girl Scouts of Hawaii Animal Dance Party is on August 15 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and is aimed towards girls in kindergarten to 3rd grade.

The Girl Scouts’ Robot Building Party is on August 22 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and also is for girls in kindergarten to 3rd grade.

Visit the Girl Scouts of Hawaii’s website at www.gshawaii.org to learn more.

