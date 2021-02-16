Girl Scouts of Hawai’i cookie distribution begins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Girl Scouts of Hawai’i cookie distribution starts Thursday, Feb. 18 at Aloha Stadium.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

It is from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The money raised from the cookie sales go to help the troops with their community service efforts.

The scouts learn life lessons when selling the cookies such as goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the way Girl Scout cookies are sold has changed. The focus in online sales.

Cookies will be available across the island every weekend through March 28.