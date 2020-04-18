Get your Girl Scout cookie fix at City Mill

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In response to the impact of COVID-19, Girl Scouts of Hawaii has reimagined its cookie program and partnered with City Mill through its Cookie Booth Buyout program. Customers can purchase their favorite flavors of Girl Scout Cookies for $5 a box at most City Mill locations on Oahu starting on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

“The COVID-19 restrictions caused the cancellation of over 1,100 cookie booths midway through our cookie season, severely curtailing our Girl Scout troops’ opportunities to fundraise for their community service projects throughout the year,” said Shari Chang, Chief Executive Officer of the Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i. “We’re extremely grateful for City Mill stepping in to participate in our Cookie Booth Buyout program. Their support allows the community to purchase boxes of Girl Scout Cookies at most of their retail locations and all sales will go directly to our local Girl Scout troops.”

Girl Scout Cookies will be available for purchase at the following City Mill locations on Oahu:

Honolulu (660 N. Nimitz Highway)

Ewa Beach (Laulani Village Shopping Center, 91-1061 Keanui Drive)

Hawaii Kai (333 Keahole Street)

Kaimuki (3086 Waialae Avenue)

Kaneohe (46-209 Kahuhipa Street)

Mililani (Mililani Town Center, 95-455 Maka’imo’imo Street)

Pearl City (98-1277 Kaahumanu Street)

In addition to purchasing Girl Scout Cookies at City Mill, the public can also place online orders to be delivered to their door through Digital Cookie.

To be connected with a local Girl Scout troop, visit gshawaii.org/cookies. Cookie orders can either be shipped directly to your doorstep or delivered by a Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i troop leader or staff member.

Whether customers purchase cookies at City Mill or through the digital purchasing platform, all cookie proceeds will stay local to support innovative programming for Hawaii Girl Scouts.