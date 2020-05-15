Get some legal help remotely

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Volunteer attorneys are providing legal help to the community remotely through the statewide Court SelfHelp Centers.
Attorneys will provide limited legal help by telephone in areas such as landlord-tenant, family, and other district court matters.
Calls will be answered by an AmeriCorps Advocate who will connect you with the attorney. Please call the Court Self-Help Center in your community during the following days and times.
- Honolulu Access to Justice Room: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Callers will be referred by the Honolulu District Court Service Center.
Phone: (808) 538-5629
- Kauai Court Self-Help Center: Monday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – Noon.
Phone: (808) 698-7552
- Maui Court Self-Help Center: Monday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Phone: (808) 707-7153
- Hilo Court Self-Help Center: Tuesday and Friday 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Phone: (808) 746-5363
- Kona Court Self-Help Center: Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Phone: (808) 437-7557