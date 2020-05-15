Get some legal help remotely

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Volunteer attorneys are providing legal help to the community remotely through the statewide Court SelfHelp Centers.

Attorneys will provide limited legal help by telephone in areas such as landlord-tenant, family, and other district court matters.

Calls will be answered by an AmeriCorps Advocate who will connect you with the attorney. Please call the Court Self-Help Center in your community during the following days and times.