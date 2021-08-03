Get a shot, win a car

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With positive COVID-19 cases averaging over 300 for nearly a full week, the push to get more vaccinations into arms is ramping up.

KHON2 and Servco Hawaii recently teamed up to help drive home the message.

“So we decided to launch the Subaru Giveaway” said Taylor Igarashi, head of Servco Corporate Communications. “Because we thought it was really important to make a positive impact in our community especially with the increase in the rise of COVID-19 cases here in Hawaii.”

Igarashi says as local company Servco feels a responsibility to do everything it can to create a healthier Hawaii.

“Servco is in the community for over 100 years,” adds Igarashi. “So we’re excited to be able to do what we can to help keep our community safe.”

Offering the use of this Subaru Crosstrack for two years is one way to get people who might be sitting on the curb into the driver’s seat.

“The Subaru Crosstrack is one of the best selling and most popular vehicles,” Igarashi said. “It has a lot of great technology and features.”

You could enter anytime until the end of the month on Aug. 31. All you need to do is get at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot and enter at khon2.com/subaru.”

Servco will then draw the lucky winner’s name on September 3.