Get a free Subway footlong with new Family Take Out Special

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Subway is offering a Family Take Out Special where customers can get a free footlong when you buy two.

The chain adds that there are additional charges for extras, it will be a free sub of equal or lesser price, and it will only be at participating restaurants.

Free delivery is also now available through all providers.

Use promo code “SUBWAYNOW” to waive all delivery fees on your next purchase. The company says that this will be for a limited time only and that delivery will be available in select areas and be subjected to availability.

Subway says that all restaurant locations will remain open for lunch and dinner. To find out the hours for your local subway, be sure to check for the hours of operations.