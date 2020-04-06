Get a free bowl of Sushi King’s miso soup during Mahalo Miso Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As a big thank you to the community, Sushi King will be kicking off Mahalo Miso Monday.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Monday, you can get a free bowl of traditional tonjiru miso soup. The restaurant says that this offer will last “until the government deems it safe for the community to go back to work, school and back to some sense of normalcy.”

This event will begin on Monday, April 6.

“We want our local community to know that we care and appreciate individuals on the front line for their courageous efforts as well the rest of the community for doing their part in staying home,” said the restaurant.

The restaurant says that there will be two lines — one for those who are ordering and picking up take-out, another for just the miso soup pickups.

“We ask that everyone be mindful of social distancing and follow government guidelines to keep themselves and each other safe.”

Sushi King is located on 2700 South King Street, Honolulu, Hawaii, 96826 near.