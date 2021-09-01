Georgia couple arrested for visiting Hawaii with fake vaccination cards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another couple was arrested Tuesday morning for violating the governor’s emergency proclamation by submitting false COVID vaccination cards, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Maurice Beavers and Aaliyah Sharif, both Georgia visitors, were arrested at a hotel in Waikiki after card screeners at the airport noticed irregularities with their vaccine cards.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Both posted $2,000 bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Chloe Mrozak, 24, was arrested on suspicion of using a fake vaccination card on Saturday, Aug. 28, and released from jail on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Mrozak was arrested after officials caught a misspelling on her vaccination card, which read “Maderna” instead of “Moderna.”

Mrozak agreed to appear for a virtual hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The Attorney General’s office has charged seven people for falsified vaccination cards as of Wednesday.

These crimes can carry a $5,000 fine and up to a year in prison.