Gas prices are declining at a slow rate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gas prices are declining, but at a slow rate, says the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch.

As of April 9, the statewide average price is $3.31 a gallon, which is three cents lower than the week before, 23 cents less than a month ago and 22 cents less than the price on this date in 2019.

In Honolulu, Thursday’s average price for regular is $3.16, which is four cents lower than last week, 25 cents lower than a month ago and 24 cents less than the price on this date last year. The Hilo average price is $3.47, which is three cents lower than a week ago, 22 cents lower than on this date last month and 15 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.57, which is one cent lower than last Thursday, 17 cents lower than a month ago and 15 cents lower than on this date a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $3.59, which is two cents lower than last Thursday, 26 cents lower than last month and 15 cents lower than a year ago today.

