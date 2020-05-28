Gaming convention BlizzCon 2020 canceled, organizers say

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Major gaming convention BlizzCon has been canceled, according to BlizzCon’s Executive Producer Saralyn Smith.

Smith said that the team looked at different ways to have the event and what it would look like amid the circumstances around COVID-19 but ultimately decided not to have it in 2020.

“During this time, we’ve had many discussions about what holding a convention could look like in light of all the health and safety considerations we’d want to make,” she said. “We’ve also talked about different paths we could take, and how each one could be complicated by fluctuations in national and local health guidelines in the months ahead. Ultimately, after considering our options, we’ve come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year.”

BlizzCon is an annual gaming convention that is held by Blizzard Entertainment. It aims to promote the company’s major franchises such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and more.

Smith said that the team is looking at ways to take the convention online, but said it would most likely take place in early 2021.

