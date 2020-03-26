1  of  3
Live Now
Mayor Caldwell announces opening of COVID-19 testing facility for Honolulu’s houseless residents. President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds daylong meeting on the state’s plan and procedures

GALLERY: What Oahu’s landmarks look like amid stay-at-home order

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented.

  • The University of Hawaii is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Beachgoers usually pack themselves onto the sandy area fronting the Hilton Hawaiian Village. One day after stay-at-home order started, the beach is empty of its sun seeking bodies.
  • The streets of Waikiki are abandoned and empty amid the stay-at-home order.
  • Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented.
  • Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented.
  • Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented.
  • The streets of Waikiki are empty one day after stay-at-home order went into effect.
  • The streets of Waikiki are empty one day after stay-at-home order went into effect.
  • The parking lot of Makapu’u Lighthouse trail is completely empty, gates locked.
  • The statue of Duke Kahanamoku, which usually welcomes hordes of visitors, stands alone in front of an empty beach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story