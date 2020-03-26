GALLERY: What Oahu’s landmarks look like amid stay-at-home order Coronavirus Posted: Mar 25, 2020 / 03:35 PM HST / Updated: Mar 26, 2020 / 02:05 PM HST Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented. The University of Hawaii is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.Beachgoers usually pack themselves onto the sandy area fronting the Hilton Hawaiian Village. One day after stay-at-home order started, the beach is empty of its sun seeking bodies.The streets of Waikiki are abandoned and empty amid the stay-at-home order.Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented.Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented.Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented.The streets of Waikiki are empty one day after stay-at-home order went into effect.The streets of Waikiki are empty one day after stay-at-home order went into effect.The parking lot of Makapu’u Lighthouse trail is completely empty, gates locked. The statue of Duke Kahanamoku, which usually welcomes hordes of visitors, stands alone in front of an empty beach.