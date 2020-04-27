Gabby Pahinui Waimanalo Kanikapila goes online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Like many other popular events in Hawaii this year’s Gabby Pahinui Waimanalo Kanikapila will have to be enjoyed online.

The event is scheduled for August 8 but organizers say with so much uncertainty surrounding public events, they decided to switch gears to do it virtually.

More details on the Kanikapila will be released later.

For more information, visit www.gabbypahinui.com