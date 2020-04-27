Gabby Pahinui Waimanalo Kanikapila goes online

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Like many other popular events in Hawaii this year’s Gabby Pahinui Waimanalo Kanikapila will have to be enjoyed online.

The event is scheduled for August 8 but organizers say with so much uncertainty surrounding public events, they decided to switch gears to do it virtually.

More details on the Kanikapila will be released later.

For more information, visit www.gabbypahinui.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 80° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

78° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Wednesday

78° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 78° 66°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 78° 67°

Friday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Saturday

78° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

Trending Stories