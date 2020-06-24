Fuzhou City in China donates 20,000 face masks to Honolulu first responders

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Hawaii Fuzhou Business Association announced in a press release that Honolulu’s friendship city Fuzhou donated 20,000 face masks to first responders. The press release is as follows:

“At the height of the Coronavirus pandemic in China, Mayor Kirk Caldwell reached out to Peter Shi, president of the Hawaii Fuzhou Business Association (HFBA) to help Fuzhou City, a Future Sister City of Honolulu to extend help to the region. In less than a week, HFBA raised enough money to purchase cases of medical supplies and sent them to Fuzhou City. Since the COVID-19 no longer poses a serious problem in Fuzhou City, officials of Fuzhou City have sent 20 cases of face masks, totaling 20,000 total masks to the HFBA in return to the City and County of Honolulu as the city still continues to deal with the pandemic. HFBA will deliver the 20 cases of face masks on June 23rd (Tuesday) at 10 am to Honolulu Hale. The face masks will be used by the City and County of Honolulu Emergency Services.”

In February, the HFBA helped to send 80,000 masks to Fuzhou and Wuhan.