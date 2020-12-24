Fukubukuro at Royal Hawaiian Center lasts three days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you haven’t had your fill of shopping by now. The Royal Hawaiian Center will be hosting three days of its Fukubukuro event.

From Jan. 1 to 3, shoppers can get their hands on the lucky grab bags, sold for at least half their retail value.

The bags range from a few dollars to a few hundred dollars, and include things like gift cards, handbags, beauty products and jewelry.

The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day with a taiko drum performance at the Royal Grove.