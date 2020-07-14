From trash to art: Kauai resident turns plastic pollution into masterpieces for a good cause

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – Briana Smith moved from California to Kauai nine months ago. She never imagined she would be in paradise and unemployed because of a global pandemic, but that’s all changing thanks to a new passion.

“I remember just walking along the beach and noticing a lot of plastic,” said Briana Smith, creator of Sea Plastic Art. “I was picking up the plastic and it’s funny. I like collecting sea shells, I like collecting shiny things and I just found a really pretty aura to these plastic pieces.”

With those plastic pieces and some extra time at home due to COVID-19, Sea Plastic Art was born.

“I tried making art with it a couple times, but full-time work as an instructor, I kind of didn’t have enough time to keep at it. Quarantine actually is what really what jump started this whole project. I would just sit there and make a piece a day.”

Smith spends hours collecting plastic pollution on shore and in the water.

“We range to maybe five to ten pounds in one of those treks and so far we’ve collected about 60 pounds of trash.”

From collecting, sorting and assembling, each mosaic takes two to eight hours to finish.

“I swear the pieces of plastic speak to me. I don’t trace anything, I don’t draw anything, I don’t cut the pieces. I use them organically as I see them.”

It’s clear Smith’s message became her mission.

“The art work I do make with the plastic I find from the ocean is all marine life inspired, because I’m trying to give those voiceless a voice.”

Smith’s biggest win was having her pieces displayed at the Kauai Washed up Art exhibit where two of her masterpieces sold.

“It was so healing and just seeing the response I was getting too. It was another part of the healing process like ‘wow someone is doing something really neat during such a trying time.’ So that kind of kept me going.”

Smith hopes to start her own non-profit in the future to educate kids about plastic pollution.

Sea Plastic Art is available for purchase, for more information click here.