From concern to creation: Local teen develops app to educate youth about COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Arjun Sharma is turning his concerns about the Coronavirus pandemic into a call for action among young people.

The 16-year-old hopes with more resources, his generation will learn about COVID-19.

“Everyday I see young people meeting on local beaches and other public places and these interactions occur quite frequently within a distance of six feet and without masks,” said Arjun Sharma, Creator of the Youth COVID-19 Awareness app. “Of course, these interactions between young people are occurring around the country and around the world as well.”

The high school senior is developing an app with up to the minute data available at the touch of your fingertips.

“It provides various statistics on the virus, such as the number of cases and recovered cases. It can be accessed at the click of a button instantly, providing COVID-19 data from nearly every country on the planet.”

The Youth COVID-19 Awareness app also provides CDC guidelines and interactive quizzes.

“This data is also presented in a more visually based manner. It’s in a form of dynamic and interactive graphs to help users truly visualize recent changes regarding the virus.”

Sharma hopes with easily accessible information, youth can learn how to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

“I believe in this day and age, that is one of the most intuitive, easily comprehensible and effective forms of media presentation for young people. I felt it would be the best way to target them.”

The Youth COVID-19 Awareness app is still in the works. It’ll be available nationwide in the Google Play Store in the coming weeks.

“Obviously the app does extend to youth all over the nation. This issue is not just relevant to Hawaii, it’s everywhere.”

