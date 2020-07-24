Friends of the Library of Hawaii launches online bookstore for Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Friends of the Library of Hawaii (FLH) has launched an online bookstore for Hawaii residents.

The digital bookstore currently includes more than 18,000 items in over 70 categories of books and media, with hundreds more uploaded daily.

The inventory includes books, puzzles, CDs, DVDs and Blu-Ray–all available for pickup from Monday through Friday at their warehouse in Halawa Valley, or each Thursday at Manoa Public Library.

Due to COVID-19, orders are ready for pickup three days after the order date.

FLH currently has about 150,000 books in its warehouse that have been prepared for sale and is exploring the potential to move to a permanent downtown warehouse location.

Proceeds will help support Hawaii’s 51 public libraries.

Visit https://friendsofthelibraryofhawaii.org/onlinebookstore/ for more information.

Latest Stories on KHON2