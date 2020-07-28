Friends of the Library of Hawaii book sale goes online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Friends of the Library of Hawaii to take its annual book sale online.

The book sale is usually held during the summer in McKinley High School’s cafeteria.

This year’s 73rd annual book sale had to be canceled.

In its place the Friends of the Library has unveiled its online book store.

All of the same items are available like books, puzzles, CDs, DVDs and Blu-Ray.

They’re ready for pickup at the Friend’s warehouse in Halawa three days after the order date or at Manoa Public Library on Thursdays.

