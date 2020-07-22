Fresh produce distribution set for Wednesday on Lanai

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) – A produce distribution will take place Wednesday on Lanai to provide for families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distribution for the general public will begin at 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies last. The event will be held in the County parking lot between the County gym and school cafeteria.

Bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Social distancing rules will be in place. There will be a grab-and-go drive-through.

Drivers will have the option of getting bags placed in their vehicle’s trunk or backseat.

Those are interested in attending the produce distribution event are asked to wear face coverings.

