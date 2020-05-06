HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents on Lanai can get free fresh produce on Wednesday, May 6.
Mayor Michael Victorino said the produce is for those impacted by COVID-19.
Produce distribution for the general public will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the County parking lot located between the County gym and school cafeteria.
Bags will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
- Cleaning businesses prepare for potential spike with additional business reopenings announced
- Fresh produce distribution on Lanai
- UH President David Lassner discusses how the university is preparing for in-person classes
- UH Insect & Invasive Species expert concerned “Murder Hornet” could arrive in Hawaii
- McKinley freshman Lian Fouse wins state’s first virtual science fair