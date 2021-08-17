Free webinar with MARVEL’s Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson on Facebook

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A free webinar with MARVEL’s “Black Widow” screenwriter Eric Pearson will be on Facebook Live.

The webinar is on Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. HST at www.facebook.com/OhinaLabs.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Pearson also worked on “Thor: Ragnorak” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

The webinar will feature Pearson as well as executives from ‘OHINA LABS which is coordinating the webinar.

These include ‘OHINA LABS Executive Director Gerard Elmore and ‘Education Director Brian Watanabe.

The free webinar is on the same day as the deadline Aug. 20 for aspiring film makers to submit an application to be in the 10 chosen to participate in the free ‘OHINA 2021 Filmmakers Lab workshop which takes place over a few days in November. Due to the pandemic, the workshop will be held virtually for safety and health reasons.

Pearson was a mentor in the 2018 OHINA Filmmakers Lab.

The lab helps aspiring film makers with their short film through the help of industry professionals. One of those 10 participants will be selected for the ‘OHINA Green Light which helps with funding to complete the short film.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

To apply for this year’s LABS workshop and more information on the work of ‘OHINA, please visit www.Ohina.org.