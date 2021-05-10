Free webinar series aims to help Hawaii family caregivers learn about safe post-vaccination activities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — AARP Hawaii and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health will be holding a webinar on Friday at 9 a.m. to discuss what family caregivers and their loved ones can and can’t do safely.

“I’m Vaccinated Against COVID-19. Now What? Are We Back to Normal?” is the first in a series of “House Calls” webinars to help family caregivers take better care of their loved ones at home.

To register for the webinar and to see other virtual events, click here. The webinars are free and open to all family caregivers. You do not have to be an AARP member to attend.

The webinars are available on the second Friday of each month through September, and they all begin at 9 a.m.

Other webinars in the series are:

June 11 — “Infection Control: Slowing the Spread of COVID-19” with University of Hawai`i John A. Burns School of Medicine’s Associate Professor of Geriatric Medicine Dr. Aida Wen.

July 9 — “Protecting Yourself and Loved Ones – The New Normal” with Jill Hult of Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, a registered nurse and licensed nursing home administrator who will talk about simple strategies to keep infections from spreading.

Aug. 13 — “Cleaning and Disinfecting in a COVID-19 World” – with Kelley O’Leary, a registered nurse and infection control specialist with the Hawai`i Department of Health, who will speak about the proper use of common household cleaning products to maximize effectiveness.

Sept. 10 — “Is It Safe To Socialize and Travel?” with Jill Hult and Wyoming Long-Term Care Ombudsman Patty Hall about how to socialize and travel, while balancing risks and expectations with safety and quality of life.

The webinar series is part of the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) Project Firstline, which offers interactive infection prevention and control curriculum for healthcare and public health workers and family caregivers.

For more information, including how to participate in Project Firstline, contact Crystal Morse at cmorse@mpqhf.org.