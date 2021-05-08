Free virtual child car seat safety consultations available May 8

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Want to make sure you are installing a child car seat to protect your youngster the right way?

There’s a free virtual one-on-one consultation available Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments last about 45 minutes. For an appointment, call 808-527-2588.

In Hawaii, children under 4 years old are required to ride in a child safety seat. Kids ages 4 through 7 must ride in a child passenger restraint or booster seat.

Farmers Insurance Hawaii will donate $5,000 to the Child Passenger Safety Program at Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children to help make Honolulu’s roadways safer.

The money will make community car seat safety check services more readily available. It also gives car seats for families in financial need and for children with special health care needs.

With Farmers Insurance Hawaii support, the program helped more than 200 families with in-person and virtual car seat checks in 2020.

“We continue to prioritize investing in programs that help benefit the communities Farmers has the privilege to serve,” said Melanie Joseph, marketing manager for Farmers Insurance Hawaii. “We’re proud to support the Kapi’olani Medical Center’s Child Passenger Safety program that will help save lives and make Hawaii’s streets safer.”

If you’ve missed the May 8 virtual session, Kapi’olani Medical Center hosts virtual car seat checks on Wednesdays by appointment only. Families can sign up for a 30-45-minute video conference with a certified child passenger safety technician who helps families with the proper use and installation of car seats.

This free virtual event is coordinated the Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children, Hawaii Department of Transportation, the Keiki Injury Prevention Coalition, and Farmers Insurance Hawaii.