Free vaccinations, food distribution, community services to be offered at Kuhio Park

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free on-site COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the Towers at Kuhio Park on Thursday, April 29.

As many as 500 free vaccinations are expected to be administered to people 16 years old and older, with priority given to residents of the Towers at Kuhio.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome.

The vaccination clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be found in front of the KPT Resource Center at 1485 Linapuni Street.

Food distribution and community services will also be offered by various organizations.

“We know that many people in this particular Kalihi community have experienced extreme hardship during the more than year-old pandemic,” said Honolulu City Councilmember Radiant Cordero, who helped organize the event. “All of the organizations that will be offering food and other goods and services are happy to be bringing help directly to the people.”

Aloha Harvest and Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii (HMHB) will distribute food to newly vaccinated community members and Councilmember Cordero and her staff will volunteer at the event to distribute masks, fans and other items.

Parents and Children Together (PACT), the Hawaii Public Housing Authority (HPHA), Kaiser Permanente, Better Tomorrows, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and Kokua Kalihi Valley (KKV) will also be in attendance and share resources with the under-served community that has been particularly hard-hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Those 16 and 17 years old who are looking to get vaccinated will need to be accompanied by an adult and will only be offered the Pfizer vaccine.