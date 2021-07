A health worker prepares to administer a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for people ages 30 to 39 in Mexico City, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Urgent Care Hawaii and Adventist Health Care are hosting free sports physicals and Pfizer vaccines for the next two weekends.

The first round will take place on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kalani High School gymnasium. The second round will be at the Mililani High School gymnasium on Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccinations will be available to everyone.

To schedule an appointment call (808) 723-1064.