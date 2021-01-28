Free telephone forum on COVID-19 vaccine for Hawaii’s kupuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — AARP Hawaii will host a free telephone forum for Hawaii seniors to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Kupuna will have a chance to ask Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble about the process to get vaccinated and what they should know about the vaccine.

“The state and federal government vaccination plans are constantly evolving so we set up Saturday’s forum so that even kupuna who do not have Internet access can get the information they need to make an informed decision about getting vaccinated,” AARP Hawaii director Kealii Lopez said in a news release Thursday.

Hawaii seniors can sign up here to receive a phone call Saturday morning to participate in the free telephone town hall. They can also call (866) 295-7282 to register or watch a Facebook Live simulcast on the AARP Hawaii Facebook page. You do not have to be an AARP member to participate.

Click here for information on how kupuna can get vaccinated in Hawaii.