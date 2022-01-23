Free snacks for residents getting COVID vaccine at McDonald’s pop-up clinics

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Receive a COVID shot, get a sweet treat at McDonald’s for free at different mobile vaccination clinics on Oahu.

Hawaii residents aged five and older can go for a first, second or booster shot if they are eligible. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and a photo ID will be required for all participants.

According to officials, minors receiving their first dose must have an appointment. Individuals wanting their booster shot — or third dose for those who are immunocompromised — must also have an appointment.

Here is a list of all McDonald’s COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics:

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Ewa Beach (Laulani Village Shopping Center) — 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 91-1051 Keaunui Dr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii 96706



Thursday, Jan. 27, and Wednesday, Feb. 9

Kapolei West — 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 4600 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei, Hawaii 96707



Friday, Jan. 28

Waipahu — 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 94-212 Leoku St., Waipahu, Hawaii 96797



Thursday, Feb. 3

Laie — 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 55-442 Kamehameha Highway, Laie, Hawaii 96762



Those receiving their second dose or booster shot must also bring their COVID-19 vaccination card.

McDonald’s teamed up with Hawaii Pacific Health and the Hawaii State Department of Health to host these coronavirus vaccination pop-up clinics.