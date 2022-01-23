Free snacks for residents getting COVID vaccine at McDonald’s pop-up clinics

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Receive a COVID shot, get a sweet treat at McDonald’s for free at different mobile vaccination clinics on Oahu.
Hawaii residents aged five and older can go for a first, second or booster shot if they are eligible. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and a photo ID will be required for all participants.
According to officials, minors receiving their first dose must have an appointment. Individuals wanting their booster shot — or third dose for those who are immunocompromised — must also have an appointment.
To make an appointment, click here.
Here is a list of all McDonald’s COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics:
Wednesday, Jan. 26
- Ewa Beach (Laulani Village Shopping Center) — 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 91-1051 Keaunui Dr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii 96706
Thursday, Jan. 27, and Wednesday, Feb. 9
- Kapolei West — 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 4600 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei, Hawaii 96707
Friday, Jan. 28
- Waipahu — 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 94-212 Leoku St., Waipahu, Hawaii 96797
Thursday, Feb. 3
- Laie — 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 55-442 Kamehameha Highway, Laie, Hawaii 96762
Those receiving their second dose or booster shot must also bring their COVID-19 vaccination card.
Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page
McDonald’s teamed up with Hawaii Pacific Health and the Hawaii State Department of Health to host these coronavirus vaccination pop-up clinics.