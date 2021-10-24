Free ‘Say Yes! COVID Tests’ to be available at 4 drive-thru sites on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) has received another supply of ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ kits that the public can pick up for free at several drive-thru testing sites beginning Tuesday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 31.

‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ is a free and rapid testing kit that people can take at home.

Here is a list of drive-thru sites to pick up a testing kit, along with days and hours of operation:

Aloha Stadium (in Bus Lot area near Salt Lake Boulevard)

Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kapolei Consolidated Theatres (890 Kamokila Blvd.)

Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ewa Mahiko District Park (91-205 Renton Road)

Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waianae District Park (85-601 Farrington Highway)

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ on Oahu initially and successfully launched Monday, Sep. 23. State officials reported 65,000 people ordered the free kit online — totaling 520,000.