Free 'Say Yes! COVID Tests' to be available at 4 drive-thru sites on Oahu

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) has received another supply of ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ kits that the public can pick up for free at several drive-thru testing sites beginning Tuesday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 31.

‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ is a free and rapid testing kit that people can take at home.

Here is a list of drive-thru sites to pick up a testing kit, along with days and hours of operation:

Aloha Stadium (in Bus Lot area near Salt Lake Boulevard)

  • Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kapolei Consolidated Theatres (890 Kamokila Blvd.)

  • Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ewa Mahiko District Park (91-205 Renton Road)

  • Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waianae District Park (85-601 Farrington Highway)

  • Sunday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ on Oahu initially and successfully launched Monday, Sep. 23. State officials reported 65,000 people ordered the free kit online — totaling 520,000.

