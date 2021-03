KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHNO2) – The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) and the University of Hawai’i did free COVID-19 rapid tests at the UH West O’ahu campus for a second day on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Those who were tested were able to get their results the same day at UHWO.

The DOH said the results are not allowed to be used for the Hawai’i Safe Travels Program.

Free rapid testing was also held at UHWO on Friday, March 19, 2021.