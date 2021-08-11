Free rapid COVID-19 testing available at Kapolei High School

Coronavirus
Kapolei High School, Kapolei. August 19, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 testing will be available at Kapolei  High School between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.

Free testing will be available on the following dates and times:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 11, 3  6 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 16, 3  6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 18, 3  6 p.m.

Test results will be available within 15 minutes.

Test takers should bring a government photo ID and wear a mask.

An appointment is highly encouraged and can be request by emailing hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Kapolei High School is located at 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway in Kapolei. Free parking is available.

