Free rapid COVID-19 testing available at Kapolei High School

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 testing will be available at Kapolei High School between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.
Free testing will be available on the following dates and times:
- Wednesday, Aug. 11, 3
–6 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 16, 3
–6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 18, 3
–6 p.m.
Test results will be available within 15 minutes.
Test takers should bring a government photo ID and wear a mask.
An appointment is highly encouraged and can be request by emailing hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
Kapolei High School is located at 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway in Kapolei. Free parking is available.