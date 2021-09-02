Free mobile vaccine clinics around Kaua’i

LIHU’E (KHON2) — From Thursday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., individuals on Kaua’i, ages 12 and older, can get a free coronavirus vaccine through the Kauai Mobile Vaccine Clinic’s neighborhood center locations offered by the County of Kaua’i, Hawai’i Health Systems, and Wilcox Medical Center.

At each clinic, there will be three vaccines available which includes the Comirnaty vaccine, formerly known as Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 and older. The Moderna vaccine, for ages 18 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine, for ages 18 and older will also be available.

According to the County of Kaua’i, the vaccine van will return to the same location four weeks later to administer second doses of the Comirnaty (Pfizer) or Moderna vaccine.

COK said minors ages 12-17-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who will need to sign a consent form for the minor being vaccinated.

For more information go to: http://WilcoxHealth.org/Vaccine.