Free home energy savings program for Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai residents can apply for $150 worth of energy saving devices if you were impacted by the pandemic.

The program offers LED lights, advanced power strips and other items that can save on electric.

The program is called Home Energy Retrofit Saving (HERS).

Money from the program comes from the County of Kauai and the Kauai Economic Development Board. The board is working with a home energy company Pono Home.

Applications are available online at https://homeefficiency.com/kauai/.

A paper application is available at the Lihue Civic Center in the Kapule Building lobby (outside of the Department of Motor Vehicles) during normal business hours.

