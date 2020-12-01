Free drive-through COVID-19 testing to be offered on Hawaii Island

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Free drive-through COVID-19 testing is scheduled to be held at various locations across Hawaii Island.
Drive-through testing sites will be held at the following locations:
- Konawaena High School: Dec. 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Civic Auditorium in Hilo: Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Waimea District Park: Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Kahuku Park (Walk-up testing): Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Civic Auditorium in Hilo: Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Kea‘au High School: Dec. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- West Hawaii Civic Center in Kona: Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No insurance is necessary to be tested, but Hawaii County officials ask those who have insurance to bring their insurance card.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times.
For further information, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.
