Free drive-through COVID-19 testing to be held on Maui and Big Island

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Hawaii Island and Maui.

On Hawaii Island, Keaau High School in Puna will be offering free testing on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On Maui, testing will be offered at Kihei Regional Park on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 28. Both events will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Testing for COVID-19 is an important way to detect the virus early in individuals and limit the spread in our community,” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said. “I urge everyone to take advantage of this testing opportunity for their peace of mind and for the health and safety of friends, family and neighbors.”

For those getting tested on Maui, online pre-registration is required. Participants will be required to bring a printed voucher and government issued ID to their designated testing appointment.

To register, click here.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but officials ask those who have an insurance card, to bring it.

COVID-19 symptoms are not required in order to be tested.

For further information, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.