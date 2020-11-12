Free drive-through COVID-19 testing to be held on Hawaii Island

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 drive-through testing will be offered at various locations on Hawaii Island between Friday, Nov. 13 and Monday, Nov. 16.

The following locations will offer testing:

Friday, Nov. 13:

Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14:

West Hawai‘i Civic Center in Kona, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Civic Auditorium in Hilo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 16:

Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but the County asks those who have insurance cards to bring them.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

For further information, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.