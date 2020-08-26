Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Keaukaha

HILO, Hawaii — Premier Medical Group will provide free COVID-19 testing in Keaukaha on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Kawānanakoa Gymnasium.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The drive-through testing site will be located on 156 Baker Avenue in Hilo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but officials ask that you please bring your insurance card if you have one.

Face covering must be worn at all times.

For further information, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.

Latest Stories on KHON2