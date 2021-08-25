Free COVID vaccinations at two HECO locations

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaiian Electric Company is offering two COVID vaccination clinics at its Kahe Power Plant and at its Campbell Industrial Park facility in West Oahu.

HECO is encouraging all of their employees, surrounding businesses and the public to participate.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Registration is encouraged first, however, HECO said walk-ins will be accommodated and the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to the public for free.

The first clinic starts tomorrow, Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and HECO expects several other clinics taking place this month and next.