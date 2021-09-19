Free COVID tests, vaccines to be offered in Waianae, Wahiawa

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People on Oahu will be able to receive a free COVID test or vaccine at two more separate events being held in Waianae and Wahiawa.

The first free COVID testing and vaccination event will take place between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21. This event will be located at the Leeward District Service Center (85-555 Farrington Highway Waianae, HI 96792).

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

For more information about the Waianae event, call (808) 447-5422.

Additionally, a free coronavirus testing and vaccination drive will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wahiawa General Hospital. Participants getting vaccinated at the Wahiawa event must complete the Queen’s registration form and consent form for those under the age of 18. Both completed forms must be brought on the day of vaccination.

According to officials, the first 100 registered participants at the Wahiawa event will receive free giveaways.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Both events will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, officials reported. A valid photo ID must be brought at both events, as well as a health insurance card — if applicable.