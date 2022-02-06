Free COVID tests offered on first-come, first-serve basis in Chinatown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People in the Chinatown area will be able to get a COVID test for free at the Honolulu Police Department’s (HPD) Downtown Substation.

According to officials, testing will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 11.

Tests will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, and there will be about 100 tests available at this site each day. Appointments will not be accepted. This site will also be closed on holidays.

Participants must bring a photo ID and wear a mask. They can also expect to receive their results within 30 minutes, officials added.

HPD’s Downtown Substation is located at 79 North Hotel St. in Honolulu.