Free COVID testing, vaccination sites located in Ewa Beach, Wahiawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) will be launching a free drive-through COVID testing site at the Ewa Mahiko District Park on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Free COVID vaccines and tests will also be available at a clinic located at Whitmore Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 18.

According to HFD, people can get tested for the coronavirus in the parking lot area of the Ewa Mahiko District Park located at 91-1205 Renton Rd. Testing will be available every Thursday until Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HFD said PCR tests will be administered at this location, and results will be given within two to three days. Those who would like to get tested at HFD’s Ewa Beach drive-through location can pre-register here.

Additionally, another COVID vaccine clinic will be open at Whitmore Community Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 12 years and older, and the Moderna vaccine will be available to those 18 and older. The second dose for either vaccine will be administered Saturday for people who got their first dose on Aug. 28 also at Whitmore Comunity Center.

The Rapid Binex test will be administered at this Wahiawa location. Participants must bring a photo ID and, if possible, an insurance card.

Appointments can be made by emailing info@wahiawahealth.org or calling (808) 622-1619. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Those receiving a vaccine or test at Whitmore Community Center can register at the registration tent upon arrival, officials reported, or they can download and fill out the paperwork to bring to their appointment here.