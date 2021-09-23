Free COVID test drive-thru clinics available in Kihei, Lahaina on Maui

MAUI (KHON2) — People on Maui will be able to get a free COVID test at two drive-thru clinics in Kihei on Friday, Sept. 24, and in Lahaina on Saturday, Sept. 25.

According to officials, the drive-thru clinic in Kihei will be located at 1280 South Kihei Road — behind Ace Hardware — from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Those who want to get tested for the coronavirus at the Kihei location must make an appointment here.

In Lahaina, the drive-thru will be located at the Lahaina Civic Center’s upper parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Participants at the Lahaina location must make an appointment here or on this website.

Officials said rapid antigen tests will be administered at both locations, and results will be provided within the same day of testing. Additionally, these tests will not qualify for the State’s Pre-Travel Testing program.