Free COVID-19 testing to take place in Hilo on Aug. 21

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Hawaii announced that there will be free COVID-19 testing in Hilo on Friday, Aug. 21.

This will take place at University of Hawaii at Hilo Gymnasium.

Premier Medical Group will provide free testing. Insurance will not be necessary to be tested, but they are asking you to bring your insurance card if you have one.

This walk-up testing will take place on the following schedule:

UHH Students: Testing from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

General Public: Testing from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information, call Civil Defense at 935-0031.

