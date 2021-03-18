Free COVID-19 testing to be held at UH West Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 testing at the University of Hawaii West Oahu campus on March 19 and March 20.

Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All ages are welcome to get a rapid COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms and test results will be offered within 15 minutes.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The City says test results may not be used for travel.

A valid government ID will be required in order to be tested.

Walk-ins will be accommodated, but appointments are encouraged. In order to request an appointment, email kimberly.e.gushikuma@hawaii.gov or Deborah.gier.cnst@doh.hawaii.gov or call (719) 387-1416.