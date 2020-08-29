Free COVID-19 testing scheduled on Aug. 29 at Prince Kuhio Shopping Center in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will take place in Hilo on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The testing site will be run by Premier Medical Group at the Prince Kuhio Shopping Center at the Ohuohu Street parking lot, which is across from Macy’s Menswear Department wing.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Premier Medical Group said that insurance will not be necessary to get tested, but asks to bring your insurance card if you have one.

